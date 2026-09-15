Pentagon admits ammunition shortage in Iran war for the first time

The US Department of Defense admitted in a report published today about a "shortage" of ammunition related to the war with Iran - a finding that the Trump administration, however, has categorically refused to confirm in recent months, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

"Ammunition consumption during Operation "Epic Fury" led to a shortage in strategic stocks and revealed obstacles for the industry to replenish ammunition,“ states the report of the Pentagon's inspector general on the US operation against Iran.

However, the report outlines the measures taken by the ministry to accelerate production.

When the media reported in June that the US was limiting the use of its missiles, in particular those of the interceptor type, the government refuted this information, with US President Donald Trump himself stating that the country has "huge amounts of ammunition".

At the beginning of the month, the US president wrote again that the US has "virtually unlimited amounts of ammunition".

According to the media, however, it was this shortage of ammunition that caused Trump not to renew large-scale attacks on Tehran this summer, AFP notes.