More than half of Ukrainians believe that Volodymyr Zelensky should serve only one term as president and should not run for a second term in the next elections, reports "Ukrainska Pravda".

According to a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS), 53% believe that Zelensky should be limited to his current one-term term (compared to 46% in December 2025). Meanwhile, 42% believe that he should run in the next elections (compared to 45%). The remaining 5% are undecided.

The KMIS notes that there is a clear relationship between the degree of trust in the president and support for his participation in the elections.

"If among those who have complete trust in the president, 85% support his participation in the elections, this indicator drops to 53% among those who rather trust him, and to 20% and 7%, respectively, among those who rather or completely do not trust him," the sociologists said.

The survey was conducted between September 12 and 21. A total of 1,002 respondents aged 18 and over, living in all regions of Ukraine controlled by the Ukrainian government, were interviewed by telephone using a random sample of mobile phone numbers. The sample did not include residents of territories temporarily not under the control of the Ukrainian government, although there were internally displaced persons who moved from occupied territories among the respondents.

The survey also did not cover Ukrainian citizens who left the country after February 24, 2022.

Under normal conditions, the statistical margin of error for a sample of this size would not exceed 4.1% for values close to 50%, 3.5% for values close to 25%, 2.5% for values close to 10%, and 1.8% for values close to 5%.

In conditions of war, in addition to the formal statistical error mentioned above, there is also a certain systematic deviation. However, sociologists believe that the results remain largely representative and allow for a relatively reliable analysis of public opinion.

Source: news.bg