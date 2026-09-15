Putin not willing to make a deal before winter. Trump announces ceasefire before any agreement is in place

US President Donald Trump said yesterday that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to refrain from attacks on each other's energy infrastructure, after a day earlier he called on his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to stop the months-long attacks on Russia's oil and gas industry.

This topic is in the focus of a number of Western publications today, BTA writes.

Great Britain

„Ukraine has agreed not to strike Russian energy targets. "And Russia has agreed to do the same," Trump wrote on Monday on his social network Truth Social, quoted by the British newspaper “Financial Times“. The American president pointed out that the blame for the sharp increase in global diesel prices lies with the war between Kiev and Moscow, and not with the conflict with Iran that began in February. Previous attempts by the United States to mediate in negotiating a cessation of attacks on energy infrastructure have not been successful, the publication continues. Against this background, it seems that Trump is announcing a ceasefire at energy facilities before there is any official agreement between the warring parties, notes “Financial Times“.

Zelensky said in response to Trump's publication that the support of Kiev's partners is still needed to ensure that Russia adheres to its obligations under any deal. "Ukraine is not confident that Russia is willing to stick to any agreement," Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

Officials directly involved in the negotiations between the United States, Ukraine and Russia told the Financial Times that a ceasefire on energy facilities had been under discussion for some time. Initially, the issue was discussed at trilateral meetings, but since that format collapsed in February, consultations have continued in separate meetings and through confidential channels.

According to officials, Ukraine has been pushing for months for Russia to agree to a bilateral cessation of attacks on energy facilities, ports and other critical infrastructure, but Moscow has rejected Kiev's proposals and has stepped up its attacks. An official familiar with the Russian position confirmed to the Financial Times that Moscow and Kiev have resumed talks on a possible energy truce. But some analysts believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is reluctant to conclude a deal before winter. The Kremlin believes that precisely then, attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure could increase pressure on Kiev to make concessions, the British newspaper concludes.

Germany

In recent months, Ukraine has dealt heavy blows to the Russian oil industry, temporarily leading to a shortage of fuel on the Russian market, writes the German newspaper “Handelsblatt“. Moscow responded with targeted strikes on sites in Ukraine, including gas stations, the publication added.

After the US president said yesterday that Russia and Ukraine intended to stop their attacks on energy facilities, Zelensky wrote on the social network Ex that de-escalation in relation to critical infrastructure could be a “first step towards peace”. There has been no reaction from Moscow so far, “Handelsblatt“ continues.

The German newspaper notes that last night the two warring parties launched another series of air strikes. The governor of the Samara region, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, said that the Ukrainian strikes hit an industrial facility in the southeastern region he governs. According to Ukrainian sources, it was an oil refinery. The Ukrainian army also attacked a warehouse of the Russian online trading company “Ozon“ last night. in the port city of Taganrog. Acting Governor of Rostov Region Yuri Slyusar said, quoted by “Handelsblatt“, that no one was injured in the attack, but there was damage to warehouses of agricultural enterprises, residential buildings, as well as one educational institution.

At the same time, the mayor of Kiev Vitali Klitschko reported a Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian capital. According to Klitschko, a gas station was hit in the attack. In addition, there is information about at least one person injured in last night's Russian strikes.

The average daily price of Super E10 gasoline in Germany reached a record 2.273 euros per liter on Sunday. The price of diesel reached an average of 2.404 euros per liter, the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung“ reports.

At some gas stations in Germany, more expensive types of fuel cost over 3 euros per liter on Sunday, the publication continues. In view of the extremely high prices of diesel, Trump called on Kiev to refrain from attacks on Russian infrastructure for the production and processing of diesel fuel.

The oil expert from “UBS Bank” Giovanni Staunovo said, quoted by “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung“, that last year Russia exported about one million barrels of diesel fuel per day. Following the Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries, Moscow introduced an export ban with certain exceptions to guarantee domestic supplies, especially for the agricultural sector.

At the same time, the conflict in the Middle East has also led to a decrease in exports of petroleum products from the region, Staunovo said.

“Since February, all these trends have led to a significant decline in global diesel fuel stocks and increasing market tension,“ the UBS Bank expert added.

“The global economy has learned to cope with very high volatility in energy prices since the beginning of the war in Ukraine. "The shock itself has to some extent become part of normality," said Gabriel Felbermayr, president of the Austrian Institute for Economic Research in Vienna and a member of the German Council of Economic Experts.

According to him, the new escalation in the Gulf region is leading to a "clear deterioration of the situation, but it is probably not something that will fundamentally change the rules of the game."

USA

The American publication “Hill“ focuses on the sharp increase in diesel prices in the United States, which on Monday exceeded $ 6 per gallon (3.785 liters) for the first time in history, reaching an average of $ 6.23 per gallon (3.785 liters). Meanwhile, gasoline prices were around $4.32 per gallon (3.785 liters).

The high prices have created problems for the White House ahead of the midterm elections, notes “Hill“. “The rise in diesel prices worldwide is mostly due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, not Iran“, Trump emphasized in a post on Truth Social.

Experts say the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is having an impact, but it is not the only factor driving up fuel prices. Instability in the Middle East is also playing a role.

“Average gasoline and diesel prices have risen in every state in the past week as geopolitical tensions escalate on several fronts. Tensions between the US and Iran, new military actions in the Red Sea and the suspension of the East-West pipeline in Saudi Arabia have caused a sharp jump in prices, said Patrick De Haan, head of oil analysis at the GasBuddy platform.