Kiev: Russian army has hit over 500 locomotives since the start of the war

Russian attacks have damaged or destroyed over 500 locomotives since the start of the war, the Ukrainian foreign minister said today, quoted by Reuters, amid Moscow's escalation of attacks on railway infrastructure, BTA writes.

“We call on our partners to urgently help us find locomotives compatible with the 1520 mm gauge, as well as with financing to accelerate the purchase of new ones“, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga wrote on the social network Ex.

More than half of the affected locomotives were hit this year, he added.

The Russian strike on a passenger train in Ukraine yesterday shows the desperation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told media in Brussels yesterday.

Putin thinks he can stop us from supporting Ukraine and that he can undermine our unity, but he is wrong, Rutte added. Our response is to increase support for Ukraine so that the country can defend itself, he pointed out.

Russia continues its military attack on Ukraine and is paying a heavy price - over 40,000 casualties per month, Rutte said. He noted that the Russian strikes are dangerous and involve civilian infrastructure close to NATO's borders. According to him, NATO is determined to adhere to the principle of collective defense. We will always, as long as necessary, be able to defend every inch of our land, Rutte summarized.

Yesterday's Russian strikes show that the Russian side is becoming increasingly irresponsible, Putin wants to sow fear, but he will not succeed, no matter what he aims for with these actions, Rutte commented.