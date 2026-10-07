EasyJet plane reports emergency over Netherlands

A British airline easyJet plane, flying from Larnaca to Glasgow, reported a general emergency over the Netherlands and was diverted to Schiphol Airport near Amsterdam. The information was reported by “Gazeta.Ru“ based on flight tracking data.

The flight had the number EZY3170, and the plane was an Airbus A320-214. The plane took off from Larnaca at 22:16 Moscow time en route to Glasgow.

During the flight, the crew set the transponder code 7700. It is used in a general emergency situation on board, but in itself does not necessarily mean an imminent danger of a crash.

The plane landed at Schiphol Airport at around 2:36. Flight tracking confirms that the plane was diverted to Amsterdam instead of continuing to Glasgow.

The reason why the crew made the alert has not yet been reported. There are no reports of any injured passengers or crew members.

Sources: gazeta.ru