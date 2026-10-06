Stop calling craftsmen – do this and they will write to you themselves

Finding a good specialist for your home or business often takes more time than the task itself. We need to find suitable contractors, check what they offer, contact several of them and find out if they are available exactly when we need them. This is especially inconvenient for urgent repairs, but the problem also exists for pre-planned activities.

Until now, the online search for a craftsman looked the same – sites with ads and lists of contractors, where you browse profiles, call one by one and wait for someone to answer. ZOV.bg works on a different principle and turns the process upside down: you don't look for the craftsman, the craftsmen respond to you. You choose the service, answer a survey with easy and precise questions, and that's your entire ZOV. You don't need to write explanations and wonder what to include - the questions are already asked for you, and the suggestions come from specialists who can take on the task.

This method of search is useful for home repairs, maintenance, and cleaning, but also when we need a translator, tutor, catering, or professional service for our business.

1. How to find a suitable specialist without wasting time

A recommendation from a friend or acquaintance continues to be one of the most common ways to find a handyman. However, it has a drawback - the recommended person may be busy, work in another area, or simply not offer the exact service we need. Searching the Internet provides more options, but often means browsing dozens of ads and sites and making multiple phone calls.

The alternative is the opposite: first you place a ZOV, and then compare the offers of the specialists who are ready to fulfill it. This is especially convenient when time is of the essence or when you don't know exactly who to contact.

Placement of a ZOV is easier than writing an ad. You don't have to come up with a description - for each service ZOV.bg asks the exact questions: what needs to be done, where the object is located, when you want the work to start and are there any specific requirements. You just select the answers, and the result is a clear and complete request, on which the contractors can give a specific offer.

2. What to do when a problem arises at home

Home accidents are the situations in which we most often need a specialist in a short time. A leaking faucet, a burst pipe, a damaged cistern or a plumbing problem can hardly wait for days.

That's exactly why the plumbing service survey asks you what the problem is and whether the situation is urgent. If the cause is not clear, you indicate the symptoms - leak, low pressure, unusual noise or moisture on the walls - and let the specialist assess.

The same principle applies to other household malfunctions. A clogged drain, for example, may start as a minor problem, but lead to unpleasant odors, water backflow or flooding. A damaged washing machine, an air conditioner that is not cooling, or a need for flooring repair also require different specialists.

The more accurate the answers, the more accurately the contractor can estimate the task, the time required and the price. That's why the questions are short but targeted - collect exactly the information that a handyman would ask for over the phone.

3. How to organize home maintenance more easily

Not all professional help is related to an emergency. Some tasks can be planned in advance and even performed regularly.

A good example is home cleaning services. Some people are looking for a one-time basic cleaning, others - help after a renovation or move, and still others prefer periodic visits.

Here, choosing the right contractor depends on the details: the area of the home, what activities you expect, whether windows, kitchen appliances, bathrooms or furniture need to be cleaned, who provides the detergents and equipment. Instead of listing them yourself, the survey asks you about them one by one - that way nothing important is missed.

The same applies to sanding parquet floors, installing and repairing air conditioners or other maintenance activities. A clear task, gathered through questions, reduces the risk of a discrepancy between the client's expectations and the final result.

4. How to compare offers and make a good choice

The lowest price does not always mean the most profitable service. When choosing, it is wise to take into account several factors - the experience of the specialist, the conditions, the deadline for completion and communication before the work begins.

For larger tasks, ask for clarification on what exactly is included in the proposed price. Check whether materials are included, are there any additional costs and what could change the initial offer.

Reviews are also a useful guide. They show not only whether customers are satisfied with the result, but often provide information about the accuracy, attitude and manner of communication of the contractor.

At ZOV.bg, the user sees all the candidates who responded in one place and chooses the most suitable one according to their own criteria. The decision remains in the hands of the client, instead of being limited to the first phone number found.

5. How ZOV.bg also helps businesses

Companies also regularly need external specialists. Especially for a small or growing business, it is not practical to have a permanent employee for every activity.

A company may periodically look for translations and legalization, photography, advertising materials or technical assistance. When organizing a corporate event, catering may be needed, and when working with foreign clients - a professional translator.

A typical example of a project that is often outsourced is the development of a website. And here you don't have to write a technical specification - the questions take you through the basics: what is the purpose of the page, whether it is a presentation of a small company, an online store or a platform with multiple functionalities, which sections and functions do you want and in what timeframe.

If you have examples of sites that you like, they will also help the contractor understand your expectations. Then you compare the proposals and choose a specialist according to your experience, approach and budget.

6. What to specify before starting the work

The survey has already completed some of these specifications for you. The rest - the price or the way it will be calculated, the deadline and what exactly the agreed work includes - specify during the first conversation with the selected contractor. Good communication at the beginning prevents many problems later.

When carrying out renovation work, ask who provides the materials and how to proceed if an additional problem arises during the work. For translations, specify the volume and deadline, and for training - the frequency and duration of classes.

Even for relatively standard activities, there are important details. For example, when changing tires, their size and type matter, and for home renovation - the features of the specific room or installation.

The clearer the conditions are in advance, the less likely there are to be unpleasant surprises.

7. Why more and more services are located in one place

Everyday life requires help from specialists in a variety of situations. Today we may need a handyman, in a week - an English teacher, and in a month - catering for a family or company event.

That is why ZOV.bg unites the different categories in one place and saves the need to start the search from scratch every time - on another site, with a different phone list. The user answers a few questions about the specific task, and interested contractors respond.

Here are services for home, car, business, education, events and everyday life. The idea is simple – instead of searching in many different places, you start with what needs to be done and describe it with a few answers.

8. How to get started right now

You don't need to formulate anything in advance. Choose the service, answer the short survey – what, where, when and under what conditions – and that's your ZOV. It takes just a few minutes, and in return you get more suitable offers that are easy to compare because all contractors respond to the same clear request.

Whether you are planning a renovation, looking for help for your home or have a specific task for your business, the right specialist can save you time, effort and unnecessary complications.

Do you have a task waiting to be done? Post your ZOV, answer a few questions, get offers from the responding specialists and choose the best one for you.