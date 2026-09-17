US President Donald Trump announced that the long-standing conflict and the current hot phase of the war with Iran are moving towards their final right. In an official statement to reporters, the head of state expressed clear optimism that the military actions are “right nearing completion“ and emphasized that Iran itself has a strong interest in concluding a large-scale deal with the United States. Trump added that direct talks are already underway between the two countries to end the escalation in the Middle East.

Exclusive information from the authoritative media Axios reveals that the White House administration is preparing the ground for a decisive diplomatic offensive. According to Axios sources, Donald Trump plans to hold key high-level meetings on the topic of Iran on the sidelines of the upcoming UN General Assembly in New York. The goal of these talks is to achieve an international framework for stability that will finally close the front.

While diplomacy is gaining momentum, the security situation for American allies in the region remains critical. An investigation by the Associated Press (AP) news agency warns that Saudi Arabia is seriously depleting its stock of anti-aircraft missiles for the “Patriot“ systems. Riyadh is under constant attacks from pro-Iranian Houthi rebels in Yemen. According to AP sources, the kingdom has already made urgent appeals for military aid and the transfer of defense capabilities from Western and regional partners.

Talks at the United Nations in the coming days are expected to determine whether the Middle East will move toward a lasting ceasefire or whether the arms shortage will provoke a new wave of tension.