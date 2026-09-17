The diplomatic and financial crisis surrounding Ukraine is entering a critical phase. The American President Donald Trump expressed firm confidence that the conflict will be resolved "very soon". His words come amid mounting international pressure and serious cracks in Western support for Kiev. Trump stressed that both sides are eager for an agreement, although the details of Washington's new peace plan are still being clarified in talks with European leaders.

Carlson and the accusations against Zelensky

In parallel with the diplomatic offensive, the popular American journalist Tucker Carlson has once again turned the spotlight on the domestic situation in Ukraine. In his comments and a series of interviews - including a widely discussed conversation with the former press secretary of the Ukrainian president, Yulia Mendel - Carlson described what is happening under the rule of Volodymyr Zelensky as the "most terrible situation". According to the positions spread on his media platform, the country is experiencing severe abuses of mobilization, restrictions on freedoms, and large-scale corruption. These criticisms led to official sanctions by Kiev against Mendel, accused of spreading pro-Russian propaganda.

NYT: Scandal with billions against the background of a budget hole

However, the real blow to Kiev's financial stability came from the revelations of the authoritative American publication The New York Times (NYT). An investigation by the newspaper reveals that the unexpected scandal surrounding the management of military spending and the reshuffle at the top is flaring up against the backdrop of a shocking $27 billion budget deficit for defense. According to sources The New York Times, European partners have been surprised by the scale of the shortcomings, and internal audits show serious shortcomings and abuses in military procurement, which further complicates the provision of emergency financial assistance from Europe.

Turkey refers the attack on the Ukrainian Armed Forces to the Hague court

The problems for Kiev are also being transferred to the international legal field. As reported by the Turkish specialized publication HaberDenizde, on September 16 Turkey officially handed over to The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague documents related to an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on a Turkish merchant ship. This refers to a drone attack in the Black Sea against the vessel "Reyhan Sari" carried out earlier this year, in which a sailor was killed and others were injured. The Turkish side insists that the incident be investigated as a war crime.