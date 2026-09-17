France: US has no veto over EU geopolitical decisions

The US has no veto over the EU's geopolitical decisions, French European Affairs Minister Benjamin Haddad said, after US President Donald Trump threatened to raise tariffs on EU goods over the bloc's decision to invite Canada to become its first-ever associate member, Reuters reported, BTA reported.

"Neither the US - nor anyone else - will determine the political and geopolitical direction of Europeans. I will repeat again - we have a relationship with Canada and we intend to deepen it," Haddad said in an interview with the Public Sénat television channel.

US President Donald Trump hinted that if the European Union allows Canada to become associate member, this could be seen as a “hostile act“, the Associated Press reported.

Yesterday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she wanted to open the way for Canada to become the first “associated member state“ of the European Union.

At the same time, Trump threatened to retaliate by imposing additional tariffs on the bloc.

The AP notes that Trump tied his threat to the “intentions“ of European leaders, stating: “If the intentions are good - good. If they are bad, we will impose very heavy tariffs on Europe“.

He also admitted the possibility of the United States suspending trade with Europe in certain sectors.

Trump described the prospect of Canada joining the EU as “ridiculous“ and called its North American neighbor “a terrible trading partner“.