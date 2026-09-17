The US is imposing unprecedented pressure on Russia with unprecedentedly strict sanctions

The bill for unprecedentedly strict sanctions related to Russia, known as the "Lindsey Graham Act", approved last night by the US House of Representatives in the Congress, is also in the focus of American and British publications. This was the last step before the expected signature of US President Donald Trump gives it the force of law, the Western press notes, BTA reported.

Great Britain

"The House of Representatives has approved the toughest sanctions against Russia since Trump was re-elected as president", the British newspaper "Daily Telegraph" headlined on the subject, adding that the aim is to exert unprecedented economic pressure on Moscow over its forces' invasion of Ukraine.

The bill has already been sent to US President Donald Trump for signature in order to officially become law, the publication notes. The adoption of the large-scale draft of the act, called "Lindsey O. Graham Russia and Iran Sanctions Act of 2026" in honor of the South Carolina senator who died suddenly in July of this year, became a reality after nearly a year and a half of resistance. It was introduced to Congress by the late Graham just as long ago, the publication notes.

The lower house of the US Congress passed the law by 262 votes “for“ against 159 “against“, with dozens of Democrats breaking away from their party leadership to join the majority of Republicans in supporting the measure, the “Daily Telegraph” notes.

The legislation is aimed at Russia's energy and defense industries, as well as the “shadow fleet“ of tankers that circumvent existing sanctions. It has met with resistance because it gives Trump the authority to impose high tariffs on imported goods from China, India and other countries in order to reduce their dependence on Russian oil and gas, as well as to expand sanctions against Iran, the London edition emphasizes.

Ruslan Stefanchuk, the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, thanked the US Congress for its support. “The adoption is a concrete step towards increasing pressure on Russia, its military machine and those who help finance its aggression against Ukraine“, he said in a post on the social platform X, quoted by “Daily Telegraph“.

The “Lindsey Graham” law allows the imposition of tariffs of up to 100 percent on the products of buyers of Russian energy, emphasizes another British newspaper – – – – – – – – – – America is strongest at home when it demonstrates strength abroad. "This law does exactly that," said Republican Congressman Michael McCaul, quoted by this publication.

A White House official confirmed yesterday that President Trump intends to sign the law, the Financial Times added. The five largest importers of Russian crude oil and natural gas in the past year could be affected by the tariffs under the bill, the newspaper said. China, India and Turkey are among the biggest buyers of energy resources from Moscow, but US allies such as Japan, France and Hungary could also be subject to increased taxation, the Financial Times notes.

"There are so many loopholes in the bill that I think it is very unlikely that the sanctions relief it provides will ever come to fruition", said the Democratic minority leader in the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, during debates yesterday, explaining his position against the bill. Fifty-eight Democrats split from their party to support the law, while 152 voted "against". Republicans supported the measure by 203 votes "for" to 7 "against", the British publication points out. The European Union continues to rely on Moscow for gas supplies, but is seeking to gradually end its dependence next year, notes the "Financial Times".

USA

The bill on sanctions against Russia in the name of Lindsey Graham was approved after a rare bipartisan consensus on Capitol Hill, writes the American newspaper "The New York Times". The legislative act overcame objections from some Democrats who opposed granting new powers to impose tariffs to President Trump, the publication emphasized, adding that the new legislation provides for the sanctioning of Russian officials, oligarchs, financial institutions and energy companies.

The massive bill aims to cut off the financial channels supporting Russia's war in Ukraine. The bulk of the text concerns Russia's energy sector, which has been financing the war that has been going on for more than four and a half years, the newspaper said.

The law also includes a five-year extension of sanctions against Iran's energy and arms sectors, reflecting concerns in the US Congress about the close military ties between Moscow and Tehran, the "New York Times" summarizes.



The bipartisan bill, which aims to weaken the Kremlin's military machine, gives President Donald Trump additional powers in the field of trade, highlights another American newspaper - – "Washington Post". In turn, the business publication "Wall Street Journal" It says that concerns that the American president might abuse his expanded powers in the field of tariffs have been overcome.