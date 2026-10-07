South Korea denies Russia is receiving oil products from South Korean ports

South Korea has denied allegations that Russia is importing oil products from South Korean ports, “Reuters“ reported, quoted by BTA.

The claim was made by Vladislav Vlasyuk, a senior Ukrainian official responsible for sanctions-related issues. He said such deliveries had mitigated the effects of a fuel crisis in Russia caused by Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries.

The authorities in Seoul have dismissed the allegations as irrelevant.

Vlasyuk's comments came after a report in the Guardian newspaper said port records and vessel tracking data showed that fuel had been loaded onto seven tankers in South Korean ports. Among them were ships subject to sanctions by the United Kingdom and the European Union.

South Korea's presidential administration stressed that since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the country has "consistently implemented sanctions and export control measures against Russia in close cooperation with the international community."

The statement also said that Seoul was investigating the facts and checking for possible violations of export control rules. If such violations are confirmed, South Korean authorities will take the necessary measures.