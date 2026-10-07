The power line between Romania and Moldova will be named "Trump Freedom Line"

The planned high-voltage power line that will connect Romania and Moldova will be named "Trump Freedom Line", reported “Reuters“, quoted by News.bg.

The project is supported with an investment of $ 130 million from the US government. According to the US Embassy in Chisinau, the construction of the power line will contribute to strengthening Moldova's energy security and independence.

“The Government of the Republic of Moldova supports initiatives that benefit the citizens of the country, especially those that guarantee the security and energy infrastructure of the country“, said government spokesman Dumitru Corici.

The Romanian government also expressed support for the project. “The Romanian government has always supported connectivity projects between Romania and Moldova. The fact that the United States supports and finances them only confirms their strategic importance“, noted government spokeswoman Ioana Dojoiu.

Moldova imports most of its electricity needs through existing connections with Romania and Ukraine.

The name of US President Donald Trump is already associated with an increasing number of projects in different parts of the world. Among them are a proposed transport corridor through Armenia and a planned military base in Poland.

Against this backdrop, a number of governments are seeking to curry favor with the American president.