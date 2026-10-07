EC allocates another 1.24 billion euros for Ukrainian defense

The European Commission announced that it is allocating an additional 1.24 billion euros from the loan to Ukraine, which will be used to supply the country with drones, drone interceptors and the necessary ammunition for them, as well as with missiles of Ukrainian production, News.bg reports.

The total amount of the loan for this and next year is 90 billion euros. Of these, 60 billion euros are intended for defense, and the remaining 30 billion euros - for budget support.

Payments of 28.3 billion euros are planned for this year for the Ukrainian defense industry. The European Commission says the additional funds will be disbursed in the coming weeks.

Brussels said the European Union is supporting Ukraine in responding to its urgent needs on the battlefield.

Since the start of the Russian invasion in 2022, the EU has provided Ukraine with a total of €228.7 billion in support. This includes €3.8 billion from the proceeds of Russian assets frozen under EU sanctions.