Seven people injured in knife attack at Polish school

Seven people have been injured in a knife attack at a school in the Polish city of Ostrołęka, reports „Reuters“, reports News.bg.

According to police data, the attacker has been detained. Ostrołęka Mayor Pawel Niewiadomski confirmed that there had been an attack at the school and that several people had been injured.

„The most important information is that the situation is under control,“ said Niewiadomski.

The private RMF FM television station reported that the attacker was a 19-year-old student at the school. According to the information, two of the injured are in serious condition.

Most of the injured are students. Among the injured is a teacher.