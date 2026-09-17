European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposal for Canada to become an "associate member" of the EU is not directed against the United States, the European Commission said, after US President Donald Trump threatened to take action on trade relations over the plan, Agence France-Presse reported, BTA reported.

“As our President made clear yesterday, the proposed deepening of our partnership with Canada is not directed against anyone, but aims to strengthen our common strength”, said European Commission spokesman for trade Olof Gill in response to a question about Trump's threat.

US President Donald Trump hinted that if the European Union allows Canada to become an associate member member, this could be seen as a “hostile act“, the Associated Press reported, BTA writes.

Yesterday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she wanted to open the way for Canada to become the first “associated member state“ of the European Union. At the same time, Trump threatened to respond to such a move by imposing additional tariffs on the bloc.

The AP notes that Trump tied his threat to the “intentions“ of European leaders, stating: “If the intentions are good - good. If they are bad, we will impose very heavy tariffs on Europe“.

He also admitted the possibility of the United States suspending trade with Europe in certain sectors. Trump described the prospect of Canada joining the EU as “ridiculous“ and called his North American neighbor “terrible trading partner“.