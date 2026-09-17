This is ridiculous: Trump threatens EU over Canada

The rapprochement between Canada and the European Union is not well received in the White House. US President Donald Trump even made a threat after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed that Canada become the first associate member of the European Union. According to him, this is "ridiculous". "If they do it and I consider that even in the slightest degree a hostile act, I will impose very high tariffs or I will stop trading with Europe," Trump warned.

Trump: Canada is a "terrible trading partner"

However, he added that this is acceptable as long as the intention is good, but did not explain in more detail what he would base his judgment on. Regarding Canada, he pointed out that the neighboring country has recently been a "terrible trading partner".

The US and Canada are mired in a trade dispute. In the customs conflict with the EU, the Americans reached an agreement on tariffs more than a year ago.

Now the EC President wants Canada to become the first associated member of the European Union. As specific areas for possible closer cooperation, Ursula von der Leyen pointed out during her State of the Union speech on Wednesday, September 16, technological issues, the production of military equipment, as well as artificial intelligence and Arctic policy. However, she did not give further details. Von der Leyen stressed that the partnership is "not directed against others" but aims to "make Canada and the EU stronger together".

Carney to speak to the European Parliament today

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney welcomed the proposal for a "much stronger and more ambitious union in the future". His position does not directly mention "associated membership". Under the current treaties, full membership of the EU for Canada is not possible - according to Article 49 of the EU Treaty, only European countries can join the Union.

Carney will give a speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg today. He is expected to present his ideas for closer cooperation between his country and the European Union to MEPs.