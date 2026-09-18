New Zealand has not held talks with the EU about becoming an associate member

New Zealand has not held talks with the European Union about possible accession as an associate member. This was stated by a spokesman for Foreign Minister Winston Peters, after the EU announced that it was considering a similar proposal for Canada, reports "Reuters".

"There have been no talks with the EU about New Zealand becoming an associate member," the spokesman said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday that she wants to pave the way for Canada to become the first "associate member" of the EU in an attempt to build new ties between allies in an —openly hostile world—.

US President Donald Trump has threatened the EU with tariffs if the bloc goes ahead with the Canada proposal, describing it as ——.

European Parliament President Roberta Mezzola has said that Australia and New Zealand could follow Canada in deepening their relations with the EU.

"I have no doubt that this will include other countries joining in", she said in an interview with "Euronews".

"We are already seeing this, including in terms of legislation that we adopt, where there are partners from all over the world — Australia, New Zealand are some of the examples — who say, "Look, we want to deepen our relationship".

Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell said on Tuesday that the country "is in agreement" with Canada in its attempt to deepen its ties with the EU.