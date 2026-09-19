US approves $2.68 billion air defense for Ukraine

The US State Department has officially given the “green light” to a large-scale potential sale to Ukraine. The package includes advanced air defense (air defense) equipment, support equipment and significant quantities of ammunition. The total value of the proposed military deal amounts to an impressive $2.68 billion, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced.

The US administration's decision comes at a critical moment for Kiev, when Ukraine's critical and military infrastructure is under constant pressure. According to the official announcement from Washington, this sale will support the foreign policy and national security goals of the United States by improving the defense capabilities of a partner country, which is a key factor for stability in Europe.

What does the new billion-dollar package include

Although the exact number and modifications of the systems remain partially classified, experts indicate that the core of the delivery will consist of modernized medium- and short-range anti-aircraft missile systems, as well as early detection radars. An important part of the transaction are also interceptor missiles, the shortage of which in the Ukrainian army has been felt noticeably in recent months.

“This delivery will not change the basic military balance in the region, but will increase Ukraine's ability to defend itself against modern air threats“, the State Department document states.

The contract has yet to be reviewed and approved by the US Congress, but analysts expect the procedure to pass quickly due to bipartisan support for strengthening Kiev's defense.

Sources: Reuters, US Department of State