Nine injured in Russian strikes in Sumy, man dies near city

The number of injured in the Russian attack on Sumy has reached 9, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported. Among the injured are two children. Earlier, the authorities reported six injured, and later a 63-year-old man died in hospital from shrapnel wounds.

The service indicated that the strikes were carried out at several locations in the Sumy city municipality. According to the department, two residential buildings were destroyed, and 10 more were damaged. There was also damage to an educational institution, as well as in an industrial zone.

A man was also killed in a drone attack in the Sumy region, police reported. According to law enforcement agencies, the strike was carried out by a drone. The authorities did not specify the identity of the victim.

New data from the General Staff on Russian losses

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russia had lost another 1,520 servicemen in the past 24 hours. The report also listed 73 artillery systems, as well as other combat equipment.

In the same report, the General Staff claimed that two areas of concentration of personnel, five control points for unmanned aerial vehicles, five artillery systems and artillery positions, three control points, three important objects, a command post and a repair base of the Russian forces were also hit.

The data is part of the daily reports of the Ukrainian command and cannot be independently confirmed by the front in real time. The Russian side does not usually publish parallel operational data on its own losses in the same format.

Sources: State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Sumy Oblast Police, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Interfax-Ukraine