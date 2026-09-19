Ukraine lost $4 billion due to blocked ports

Ukraine has lost about $4 billion due to ship delays and port delays, according to estimates by Ukrainian institutions and international analyses cited in recent public documents on war damage.

According to Ukrainian authorities and industry assessments, the problem is related to limited shipping in the Black Sea, attacks on port infrastructure and additional costs for exports and logistics. Various reports describe the losses as a direct consequence of military actions and the blocking of normal traffic to Black Sea ports.

In the broader picture, the World Bank, the European Commission, the UN and the Ukrainian government report significant damage to the country from the war, with transport and trade among the sectors most affected. The latest assessment of the needs for reconstruction indicates that the destruction and losses continue to grow, with logistics and ports remaining a key problem for Ukrainian exports.

The Ukrainian side also links the losses to Russian attacks on port infrastructure on the Black Sea and to risks to shipping. According to data from the Council of Ministers of Ukraine and related departments, disruptions in the work of ports directly affect export revenues, especially for grain and other raw materials that pass through Black Sea terminals.

In separate publications by Ukrainian institutions, it is indicated that even when ports continue to operate, ship delays, roadsteading and restrictions on routes lead to additional costs for businesses and lower export efficiency. It is these indirect damages that are among the reasons why the amount reaches billions of dollars.

At the moment, there is no single public standard method by which all institutions can calculate these losses, which is why different numbers are found in different documents. But all analyses are unanimous in one thing: the downtime and blockade of ports remain among the most severe economic consequences for Ukraine of the war.

Sources: Reuters, Council of Ministers of Ukraine, World Bank