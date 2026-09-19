Poland raises military aviation due to Russian attacks on Ukraine

Poland raised its military aviation on Saturday, September 19, due to new Russian air strikes against Ukraine. The measure was preventive and was taken to protect Polish airspace, the Polish armed forces announced.

The decision was made against the backdrop of Russian drone attacks on Ukrainian territory. Along with the military aircraft, ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems were put on high alert.

The operational command of the Polish armed forces announced that the actions were preventive in nature and aimed at ensuring security, especially in areas near Ukraine.

Later, the Polish army announced that the operation had ended. Ground-based air defense and radar surveillance systems have returned to normal operation.

The Polish military stressed that during the operation, no violation of the country's airspace was recorded.

Reuters confirms that Polish aviation was activated preventively due to Russian strikes against Ukraine and that after the operation was completed, Warsaw has not reported any Russian aircraft entering Polish territory.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia attacked the country overnight with dozens of drones and two anti-ship missiles. Strikes have been reported in various parts of Ukraine and casualties have been reported.

It is not the first time that Poland has taken such preventive measures in response to massive Russian attacks on areas of western Ukraine.

Just two days earlier, on September 17, the Polish army again activated military aviation due to Russian strikes near the border. At that time, the operation of the airports in Rzeszów and Lublin was temporarily restricted, and Polish authorities again reported that no violation of national airspace had been detected.

Poland, which is a NATO member and borders Ukraine, maintains increased surveillance of its eastern border due to ongoing Russian air attacks.

Polish authorities have repeatedly stated that military aviation and air defense systems can be activated preventively whenever the development of hostilities in Ukraine poses a potential threat to the country's security.