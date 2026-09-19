Four civilians killed in drone strike in Sumy region

Four civilians were killed in a Russian FPV drone strike on a car in Sumy region, Ukrainian authorities said. The attack took place in Shostka district. Among the victims were a married couple - a 58-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman, as well as a 45-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman. The data was reported by the head of the Sumy regional military administration, Oleg Grigorov, and disseminated by Ukrinform.

Almost at the same time, Russian forces carried out a strike on Dnipro, hitting a shopping mall and causing a fire. A later update from the regional authorities reported that nearly 40 drone and artillery attacks were recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region during the day, and a total of four people were injured. In Dnipro itself, a 59-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman were injured, and both were hospitalized in moderately serious condition. Warehouses, residential buildings and a commercial facility were damaged.

A new attack was also recorded in the Odessa region. According to the head of the regional administration, Oleg Kiper, a Russian jet drone hit the territory of a company. Three tanks were damaged and caught fire, but the fire was extinguished. There were no reports of casualties in this attack.

In the Kyiv region, a woman was injured in a Russian attack in the Fastiv district and taken to hospital. A private house was damaged in the Obukhiv region, the regional military administration reported.

Earlier in the afternoon, FPV drones also attacked Zaporizhia. One person was injured in the strike, Ukrainian authorities reported.

The new attacks come after a large-scale Russian air operation on the night of September 19. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia used two hypersonic "Zircon" missiles, 174 drones of various types and barrage munitions. The Ukrainian air defense claims to have neutralized three Banderol/Dan-T munitions and 138 drones, while hits were reported in 15 locations. These numbers are data from the Ukrainian side and cannot be independently verified in real time.

On the front, the Ukrainian General Staff reported 213 combat clashes over the previous 24 hours, with the most intense actions in the Pokrovskoye direction. According to Kiev, Russian forces carried out 89 air strikes and nearly 3,000 artillery shells. These operational data are also from one of the warring parties and should be viewed with due caution.

In parallel with the combat operations, political pressure on Moscow continues. US President Donald Trump signed a new large-scale sanctions law against Russia, targeting the energy and defense sectors and the so-called shadow tanker fleet. The law also expands the possibilities for imposing high tariffs on large importers of Russian oil and gas.

So far, the most serious new development of the last three hours remains the strike in Sumy region with four civilian casualties, followed by new attacks on Dnipro and Odessa regions.