Iran ready to return to talks if US convinces it of its sincerity

Iran is ready to return to a diplomatic resolution of the conflict with the US if Washington demonstrates the seriousness of its issue, a senior Iranian source told TASS.

“The ball is in the US court. It is better to return to diplomacy, but we need to see the US's genuine desire to return to peace. Whatever document they want to sign, they must demonstrate that they respect the signatures of both sides. The US must convince the mediators and Iran of its sincerity,“ he said. The source noted that Tehran still believes that nuclear talks are possible, but only after the full implementation of the Islamabad agreement, which includes unfreezing assets and lifting restrictions on Iranian oil exports.

Earlier, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said that Iranian authorities had conveyed to the United States, through Qatari mediators, the conditions for ending the war and were awaiting a response from US President Donald Trump.