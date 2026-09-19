The health of Chinese leader Xi Jinping has raised concerns after he missed a dinner with world leaders during the BRICS summit in India, The Wall Street Journal reported, quoted by RBC.

According to the publication, the President of the People's Republic of China canceled his participation at the last minute. The dinner was attended instead by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

What is known so far

According to the WSJ, the issue has raised new speculation about the condition of the 73-year-old Xi Jinping ahead of his planned visit to the United States. However, the newspaper emphasizes that there is no evidence that he is seriously ill.

RBK notes that the Indian Press Trust agency reported earlier that Xi had returned to his hotel room to rest. The Indian side itself later denied allegations of the deterioration of the health of several world leaders after the forum.

Political background

The BRICS meeting in New Delhi was held on September 12 and 13. According to RBC, Xi Jinping's visit to Washington is scheduled to begin on September 24 and will be his first visit to the United States in more than 10 years.

He and US President Donald Trump are expected to discuss topics such as artificial intelligence, Iran, Taiwan and trade. There is currently no official confirmation of a serious health problem for the Chinese leader.

Sources: RBC, The Wall Street Journal, Press Trust of India, Ministry of External Affairs of India