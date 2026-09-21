Powerful explosions were recorded in the Syrian province of Aleppo

Powerful explosions were heard early Monday in the town of Al-Ays in the southern part of the Syrian province of Aleppo, the Anadolu Agency reported.

There were no reports of casualties or injuries.

The nature of the explosions is under investigation.

Local sources reported that the explosions occurred in an ammunition depot belonging to the Syrian Ministry of Defense.

We recall that days earlier, an explosion at a military base in the town of Ayyash, near Deir ez-Zor in eastern Syria, resulted in the deaths of six members of the security forces and the wounding of nine people.

Earlier, the Syrian Ministry of The defense ministry confirmed that there had been an explosion at an army post in the area and said it was investigating the incident.

Earlier media reports claimed that the blast had shaken an arms depot, triggering secondary detonations.

The security situation in the desert region bordering Iraq remains tense, with the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) still controlling parts of Deir ez-Zor province.

14 people were killed and 11 injured in an explosion at a temporary weapons and ammunition storage facility near the Syrian town of Sarmada in Idlib province on September 9.