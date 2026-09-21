Russia vowed that it would "intensify" The strikes on Kiev were in response to waves of Ukrainian drones that attacked Moscow during the three-day vote for the parliamentary elections, Agence France-Presse reported.

"In response to the Kiev regime's attacks on civilian targets in Russia, the Russian military will continue and intensify its precision strikes on military targets in Kiev," the Russian Defense Ministry said, accusing Ukraine of trying to "impede the democratic expression of the will of Russian citizens".

Earlier, the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, announced that the third day of voting against Moscow had seen the largest drone attack ever.

Russia's first parliamentary elections since the start of its large-scale invasion of Ukraine ended amid massive Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow, with Russian authorities accusing Kiev of trying to obstruct the vote, Agence France-Presse reported. DPA.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin also accused Kiev of trying to sabotage the election after the Russian capital and its surroundings were subjected to a massive drone attack. He described the incident as the "largest attack by enemy drones on Moscow", saying 450 drones heading towards the capital were shot down.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces had struck one of Russia's main oil refining and logistics facilities in the Moscow region, Ukrinform reported, citing a post by Zelensky on Facebook.

“Our long-range strikes had a significant result in the Moscow region last night. One of Russia's key oil facilities and a logistics center of the aggressor were hit. "These are billions of dollars that went to the aid of the military machine," the Ukrainian president wrote on the social platform. He thanked the Ukrainian soldiers and intelligence services for their precision.