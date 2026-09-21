Euro banknotes to have new design: voting ends today

Today is the last day for European citizens to vote on the design of the new euro banknotes, BTA reported.

The European Central Bank (ECB) opened a survey at the end of July in which Europeans can evaluate and express their preferences, choosing from ten designs for the new series of euro banknotes.

Two themes have been chosen for the new series - “European culture: shared cultural spaces“ and “Rivers and birds: sustainability in diversity“.

“These are 10 very strong proposals, each of which offers something completely different. "Ultimately, one of them will be chosen," said ECB President Christine Lagarde when presenting the designs.

Five options for new designs are proposed for each theme.

This will be the first comprehensive redesign of euro banknotes since their introduction more than 20 years ago, with the aim of making them more relatable to Europeans while improving their security, durability and accessibility.

The Governing Council is expected to take a final decision on the design of the new banknotes by the end of the year. This will be based on a combination of comments, including the conclusions of the design competition jury, a technical assessment and the results of two surveys - among citizens and an independent representative study.

The selected design will then be further developed and tested before going into production. The banknotes of the new series are expected to enter circulation in the coming years, while the current denominations will continue to be used in parallel.

The survey is available online until 23:59 CET today (00:59 Bulgarian time on September 22).