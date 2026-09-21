Nearly 2 million people in Japan have been ordered to evacuate due to a powerful typhoon

Nearly 2 million people in Japan have been ordered to evacuate due to the approaching powerful typhoon “Dujuan“. The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of an imminent danger to life in some areas, reports News.bg.

The storm's sustained winds reach 130 km / h, and gusts - up to 194 km / h. The element left over 50,000 people without electricity, and hundreds of flights were canceled. Rail services were also suspended in affected areas.

The Meteorological Agency has downgraded or cancelled some warnings for heavy rain and landslides. However, a higher level of alert remains in effect for the Shinagawa area and the villages of Toshima and Niijima.

„Dujuan“ is the 25th typhoon of the season and has led to the cancellation of a number of planned events in the country.

Due to the expected consequences, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has postponed his planned visit to the United States this week to monitor the situation and the authorities' actions.