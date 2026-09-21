Iran and Pakistan deepen contacts amid tensions with Washington

The interior ministers of Pakistan and Iran - Mohsin Naqvi and Eskandar Momeni, held a meeting in Tehran amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the US. The two discussed the development of bilateral relations and cooperation between the interior departments of the two countries, News.bg reports.

The talks also included the latest situation in the region. According to the Pakistani interior ministry, progress has been reported in the ongoing cooperation between the two countries in various areas.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of Islamabad's diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions between Washington and Tehran. Pakistan has been actively involved in mediation initiatives since the beginning of the conflict, with Naqvi visiting Iran several times as part of these contacts.

During previous visits, Pakistani representatives have discussed the possibilities of de-escalation, resumption of negotiations, and opening the Strait of Hormuz. The authorities in Islamabad continue to maintain diplomatic channels with both countries.

The Iranian Interior Minister described Naqvi's latest visit as useful, and the Pakistani side expressed expectations that bilateral relations will continue to develop.