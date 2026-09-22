The EU Permanent Representatives Committee failed on September 21st to decide on extending sanctions for violating the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, and the next meeting is scheduled for September 22nd at 9:00 a.m. Bulgarian time.

According to sources of the European Court of Justice in Brussels, the talks were about extending the sanctions regime by 36 months, or three years. The dispute concerned personal restrictions against Vladimir Putin, Sergei Lavrov, Viktor Medvedchuk, Viktor Yanukovych and about 3,000 other individuals and legal entities.

One of the sources quoted by European Pravda states: “not all countries sent the results of the vote“.

The compromise option provided for Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman to be removed from the list at the request of Slovakia and France.

Unanimity had not been reached on the extension of the sanctions until late last night, and a new vote is scheduled for the morning of September 22.

Sources: European Pravda