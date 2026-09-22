Mexico and France want an end to the veto on mass atrocities

Mexico and France have supported an initiative to limit the veto in the UN Security Council in cases of mass atrocities, the Mexican Foreign Ministry announced on September 21, 2026 in New York, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

In a joint statement, the two countries welcomed the increased efforts to stop the use of the veto in cases of genocide, crimes against humanity and serious war crimes.

The text of the declaration on voluntary abstention from the veto was initially presented by France and Mexico in 2015 and has now been supported by 128 countries.

The French Foreign Ministry announced that 21 more countries have joined the initiative in the last four months.

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband announced the accession of the United Kingdom at a ministerial meeting, making the country the second permanent member of the UN Security Council, made this voluntary commitment.

According to the joint statement, the initiative aims to protect people and promote a more effective multilateral approach.

“Mexico and France welcome the increased efforts to stop the use of the veto in the UN Security Council in cases of mass atrocities, such as genocide, crimes against humanity and serious war crimes,“ the communiqué said.

Sources: Mexican Foreign Ministry, French Foreign Ministry