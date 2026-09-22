Andy Burnham will urge Donald Trump to end the war in Iran during their first face-to-face meeting in New York on September 22, The Guardian reported.

The British Prime Minister is traveling to New York for the UN General Assembly, where the general debate of the 81st session takes place from September 22 to 26 and on September 28, according to the organization's calendar.

When asked if he would raise the topic with the American president, Burnham said: “Of course we want to end the conflict as soon as possible and we are ready to do our part“.

According to The Guardian, he also intends to discuss the situation in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine and the development of artificial intelligence during his talks on the sidelines of the forum.

The publication writes that sources from the British government describe his approach to Trump as a “third time” - more independent and less confrontational than that of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, but without the “public flattery” that marked Keir Starmer's early approach.

The UN confirms that the general debate will be held at the organization's headquarters in New York on the same dates, and the Russian delegation to the session will be led by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Sources: The Guardian, United Nations