Russian strike on Kiev injures four

Four people were injured in a nighttime Russian attack on Kiev, and a five-story apartment building was partially destroyed in the Dnipro district, the State Emergency Service reported.

According to rescuers, a fire broke out in the basement of the building. Later, destruction was found on the first floor and serious damage to the facade.

Emergency services teams have removed 15 residents from the damaged building. Three of the injured were taken to hospital.

Consequences of the impact were also reported in the Darnytsia district of the Ukrainian capital, where a tree was burning on the territory of a private house.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, GSChS