Zelensky met with the CIA chief in Ireland

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with CIA Director John Ratcliffe at Shannon Airport in Ireland, Reuters reported, citing two sources.

According to one of them, the meeting took place on Monday, September 21, 2026. Another source said that the two spoke while the planes were refueling.

Both sources declined to disclose details of the conversation.

Ukrainian Pravda linked the meeting to Ratcliffe's visit to Moscow on August 25 and to Donald Trump's statement on August 28, when he said that "something might come out" of the CIA director's visit to Moscow.

The publication also recalls a Financial Times article, according to which Ratcliffe could be given a more leading role in Washington's diplomatic efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Sources: Reuters, Ukrainska Pravda, Financial Times