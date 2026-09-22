Macron, Trump coordinate on energy risks

France and the US will coordinate their actions to reduce tensions in the energy market and protect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, Emmanuel Macron said after his meeting with Donald Trump in New York.

The French president wrote in X that the two countries had decided to “act together to reduce tensions in the energy markets, protect critical infrastructure in the Middle East and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz“.

Macron added that Paris and Washington would also seek a moratorium on attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

After his call with Trump, he told reporters that the topic of Ukraine and Russia had been discussed “at length” and that faster and stronger assistance to Ukraine with interceptors is needed, because this is a “key issue from a defense point of view“.

Macron described the meeting with the American president as “very good“ and “very constructive“.

The conversation took place in New York on the eve of the general political debates of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, which begin on September 22. Heads of state and government, foreign ministers and other senior representatives of member states are expected in the city.

Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who will leave for New York on September 22, and his speech at the General Assembly is scheduled for September 26.

Sources: Reuters, UN