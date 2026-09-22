US to open two military bases in Greenland

The US plans to restore a former Cold War base in southern Greenland and deploy military forces at a site on the east coast, Reuters reported.

These are Narsarsuaq, where the US air base Bluie West One was located, closed in the late 1950s, and Mesters-Vig, which is now used by the Danish Sirius dog patrol.

The agreement between Washington, Copenhagen and Nuuk is to be signed on Tuesday, September 22, in New York, during the session of the UN General Assembly. Reuters points out that the text of the treaty has not been published and its details have not been finalized before the signing.

On September 18, Donald Trump said that the United States, Denmark and Greenland had reached an agreement that gives Washington “permanent control over security, and all other needs, in Greenland“. A day later, Denmark and Greenland said that any agreement would not infringe on the sovereignty of the island.

In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Treaty for the Defense of Greenland. The island remains today with the American base Pitufik, which performs tasks of early warning of missile attacks and control of the Arctic zone.

Sources: Reuters