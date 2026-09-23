First snow in Serbia fell before the start of autumn

The first snow fell in Serbia before the autumn equinox, local media reported, quoted by BTA.

The snow appeared yesterday on the highest parts of the Golija and Kopaonik mountains in the southwestern part of the country.

After a clear morning and a temperature of 1°C on Kopaonik yesterday by noon it was 5 degrees, and after 2:00 p.m. local time it started to snow heavily and the temperature dropped to 1°C.

When asked by RTS how he explains the fact that only a day before the start of autumn, snow cover was registered, meteorologist Nedeljko Todorovic replied that weather conditions do not strictly follow the astronomical calendar.

Todorovic said that temperatures across Serbia will gradually decrease over the next period.

“In meteorology and climatology, we count September as the first autumn month. December is the first winter month, and snow usually falls at the end of November“, explained Todorovic, adding that the difference in average temperature in the climate in Serbia is ten degrees, which makes such fluctuations expected.