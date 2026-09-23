Qatar urges diplomacy as solution to crises from Africa to the Persian Gulf

Qatar will continue to promote diplomatic solutions to international crises - from the African Great Lakes region to the Persian Gulf. This was stated by the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry in Doha, Majed al-Ansari, quoted by “Al Jazeera“, reports News.bg.

Al-Ansari welcomed the restoration of diplomatic relations between Belgium and Rwanda after an 18-month break related to tensions surrounding the conflict in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The two sides thanked Qatar for its mediation at their first meeting in Doha in June 2025, which marked the beginning of the subsequent rapprochement.

Qatar has been involved in diplomatic efforts in the Great Lakes region for years, including in contacts between the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda and the armed group M23. According to Al-Ansari, the trust of Belgium and Rwanda in Doha is also due to its experience in working with both countries.

“We provide a platform, guarantee our credibility and engage the parties, and then we hope that the process will continue on its own,“ he explained.

Amidst tensions in the Middle East, Qatar also continues to work for a diplomatic solution to the conflict around Iran. The Qatari foreign minister discussed with his Iranian counterpart efforts to de-escalate and create conditions for the resumption of dialogue. Doha says it is in contact with regional and international partners with a view to returning to the negotiation process.

“We are convinced that there is no alternative to diplomacy and we cannot afford to let it fail,“ Al-Ansari said. Qatar is working on these efforts with Pakistan, Oman and other Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also stressed to the UN General Assembly that Doha views dialogue and negotiations as the main tool for resolving international disputes and seeking solutions based on international law.