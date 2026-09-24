German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful warned last night of an escalation of Russian aggression in Europe, DPA reported.

"Russian hybrid attacks against those who support Ukraine and uphold international law have reached a new level," said Germany's top diplomat at a meeting of the UN Security Council as part of the 81st annual session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He mentioned the attempted attack on the airport in the German city of Leipzig last month, indicating that Russia had tried to blow up two Ukrainian cargo planes with a drone loaded with explosives.

"This is not an isolated example "... about the reckless and dangerous escalation of aggression by Russia in Europe, and we must not forget that the consequences of Moscow's war in Ukraine are being felt around the world," the minister noted.

Vadeful said that Russia is "deepening the global food crisis" as Ukrainian grain cannot be exported due to attacks by Moscow's forces on ports.

"Let's finally get out of this spiral of destruction and violence," he said during a meeting of the UN Security Council. Vaddeful once again called for a complete and immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, as well as an exchange of prisoners of war.

"We need to return to good-faith negotiations based on the principles of international law, which will pave the way for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace", emphasized the German Foreign Minister, adding that Ukraine is ready for such negotiations, but Russia continues to refuse.

"Ukraine is ready. We Europeans are ready, and Germany is ready to contribute to the peaceful solution that we urgently need," he summarized.