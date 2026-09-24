EC: Russia remains a member of the G20 and has the right to participate in meetings

Russia remains a member of the G20 and has the right to participate in both ministerial and leaders' meetings, a European Commission spokesman said. The comment was made against the backdrop of the invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin for the group's December summit in Miami, BTA reports.

According to the spokesman, the G20 is an important forum for discussing global challenges, including issues related to Russia's war in Ukraine. Since 2022, the EU has used the group's meetings to call on Russia to end the conflict, and according to the Commission, this position will be maintained regardless of the composition of the participants.

The United States has officially invited Putin to the summit in Miami, which is scheduled for December 14-15. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Russian president's presence would provide an opportunity for contacts with both Donald Trump and other world leaders.

The Kremlin confirmed that the invitation had been received and assessed positively, but there had been no final decision on Putin's participation yet. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the issue would be discussed through diplomatic channels, with Moscow intending to continue its participation in the G20 regardless of who would represent Russia at the meeting.