Abdullah II: What we ignore shapes our future

Jordanian King Abdullah II warned before the UN General Assembly that the international community risks ignoring crises whose consequences will ultimately shape the future. In his speech in New York, he emphasized the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, tensions over Iran, global inequality and the need for a more coherent international response, News.bg reports.

According to Abdullah II, attention has become a kind of “geopolitical resource“ that determines which conflicts receive sustained diplomatic engagement and which gradually fall off the agenda.

His harshest criticism was directed at the situation in Gaza and the West Bank. The Jordanian king said that the international community has long preferred to “manage the conflict“ rather than seek its final resolution.

Abdullah II accused the current Israeli government of continuing military actions and expanding settlements, thus, in his opinion, creating conditions for permanent change in the terrain. He defined the actions in the West Bank as part of a policy of forced displacement and warned that this threatens the prospect of creating a viable Palestinian state. Assessments of Israel's actions are the political position of the Jordanian king.

The Jordanian monarch also stated that Gaza and the West Bank should not be viewed as separate cases. According to him, what is happening in the two territories is connected to a broader policy, which, in his opinion, calls into question the possibility of a two-state solution.

Abdullah II also recalled the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002, which provides for the normalization of relations between Israel and Arab states in exchange for a peaceful settlement and the creation of a Palestinian state.

He also warned of the risks of the development of the situation in Syria. According to him, Israeli actions in the southern part of the country and around strategic water resources pose a threat to regional security. The Jordanian king stated that any threat to Jordan's northern border and water security will be considered a matter of national security.

Abdullah II stressed that Amman will continue to support the Palestinians, UNRWA and the historical status quo of the Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem. He also defended Jordan's role as a participant in humanitarian efforts in the region.

In conclusion, the king said that military force alone cannot provide lasting solutions to international crises. He said legitimate institutions, international trust and respect for the rules were needed, warning that the future depends not only on the actions of states, but also on the problems the world chooses to ignore.