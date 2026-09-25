Susan Sarandon was detained at a protest against Netanyahu

American actress Susan Sarandon was detained at a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside the UN headquarters in New York. The demonstration took place on September 24, when Netanyahu delivered a speech to the UN General Assembly, BTA reported.

Among those detained were also actresses Cynthia Nixon and Hannah Einbinder, as well as Chelsea Manning. Police took action against protesters to force them to leave the scene. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in front of the UN headquarters.

Netanyahu's speech provoked mixed reactions

Netanyahu spoke during the general political debates of the 81st annual session of the UN General Assembly. He rejected accusations of genocide against Israel and called the regime in Iran "deadly".

Dozens of delegates left the hall before the Israeli prime minister's speech began. However, there were also cheers during his speech. Sarandon, who has previously criticized Israel, is among the most recognizable participants in the demonstration in front of the UN building.

Sources: BTA