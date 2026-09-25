Miliband warns Iran of hostile actions in Britain

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has warned his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi that London will not tolerate “threats, blackmail or hostile actions on British soil“ by groups linked to the Islamic Republic.

The two met in person in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. The conversation was devoted to the war in the Middle East, the security of shipping and the need to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

„The Foreign Secretary told Araghchi that Iran should choose de-escalation and diplomacy rather than prolonging the war“, the British Foreign Office said in a statement.

Miliband also stressed the importance of restoring freedom of navigation and fully opening the strait. According to the British Foreign Office, the continued disruption of traffic through the strategic waterway has an impact on global security and economic stability.

London demands the release of two Britons

During the meeting, Miliband also raised the issue of Craig and Lindsay Forman from East Sussex with Araghchi. The pair were arrested by Iranian authorities in January 2025 while riding motorcycles on a world tour.

Craig and Lindsay Foreman are in Tehran's Evin prison. The British Foreign Secretary has reiterated his call for their immediate release and said their well-being remains a priority for the government.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of ongoing tensions over the war in the Middle East and the difficulty of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the full opening of which London considers crucial for international security and economic stability.

Sources: BTA, DPA, PA Media