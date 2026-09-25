Three injured in Russian attacks, fire after strike in Luhansk

Three people were injured in Russian attacks in Odessa and Dnipropetrovsk regions, and a fire broke out in a hypermarket in occupied Luhansk after a drone attack.

Two adults and a child were injured in the Odessa region, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported. The strike hit a residential area, causing a fire in the attic of a five-story building. The fire has been extinguished. A residential and non-residential building were damaged, and a truck was destroyed. “A total of three people were injured – two adults and a child“, the service's statement said.

The attack is part of a wider strike on Odessa and the region, which damaged a hospital, a high school, residential buildings, a shopping center, warehouses and other civilian facilities.

Damaged facilities in three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, three people were injured in Russian strikes on the Nikopol district on September 24, the regional prosecutor's office reported. The attacks were carried out with FPV drones and artillery. A poultry farm, shops and cars were damaged.

„On September 24, 2026, the Russian Federation military carried out strikes on the Nikopol district using FPV drones and artillery. Three people were injured“, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

A private house was damaged in an attack with a drone in the Kryvyi Rih region. An agricultural enterprise was hit in the Sinelnikovsky region.

A fire in a hypermarket in occupied Luhansk

Drones attacked occupied Luhansk on the night of September 25. After an explosion in the “Stroytsentr“ hypermarket on “Andrey Linyov“ Street, a fire broke out, “Ukrainska Pravda“ reported. Until 2014, the “Epicenter“ hypermarket was located in the same place.

Video footage from the area shows shooting, the sound of a drone and an explosion. The publications suggest that the building may have housed a logistics center for Russian forces, but this claim has not been officially confirmed.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, Glavkom