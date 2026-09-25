New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani has hit back at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's harsh criticism from the UN General Assembly. Mamdani said Netanyahu's words will not change the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.

„As he has done repeatedly, Prime Minister Netanyahu has used his speech to repeat baseless lies aimed at justifying his genocide against the Palestinians. But no lie can change the fact that he remains the subject of an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity,“ Mamdani said.

Netanyahu accuses mayor of endangering Jews

Netanyahu had previously accused Mamdani of endangering Jews in New York City for his criticism of Israel's military actions in Gaza. In his speech to the UN General Assembly, the Israeli prime minister said the mayor had spread lies about Israel.

The International Criminal Court issued the arrest warrant for Netanyahu on November 21, 2024. It relates to alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity, including starvation as a method of warfare, murder, persecution and other inhumane acts. Israel is challenging the court's jurisdiction over the case.

Mamdani is a long-time critic of the Gaza war

The New York mayor has long criticized Israel's military operation in Gaza. He has called Netanyahu a “war criminal“ and “the architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinian people“.

Sources: BTA