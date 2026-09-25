Stub asks Musk for wider Starlink access for Ukraine

Finnish President Alexander Stub has urged Elon Musk to expand the range of the satellite internet service “Starlink“ to Ukraine. He said this would allow Kiev to strike Russian ballistic missile launchers, including on occupied Ukrainian territory and in Russia. Stub made the statement in an interview with Reuters in New York.

“That's why... I call on Elon Musk to give Ukrainians the opportunity to use “Starlink“ in areas where there are ballistic missile launchers - whether in occupied Ukraine or in Russia - for strategic purposes, because it would save lives,“ said Stubb.

The proposal comes amid a shortage of funds for Ukraine's air defenses before winter. The use of Russian ballistic missiles reached record levels in the summer, and ammunition for the “Patriot“ systems is almost exhausted. These systems are said to be the only ones capable of intercepting such missiles.

“Starlink“ remains unavailable over Russia

Musk activated the service over Ukraine shortly after the start of the Russian invasion in 2022. “Starlink“ has since is used for Ukrainian troops’ communications and for controlling drones.

The service does not operate over Russian territory. However, Ukrainian authorities believe that activating it there would allow Ukrainian armed forces to attack mobile ballistic missile launchers located several hundred kilometers from the border.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used the UN General Assembly session to press for a ceasefire that would cover attacks on energy infrastructure and ships in the Black Sea. Russia has given no public indication that it accepts such agreements.

Stub outlines three priorities for Ukraine

The Finnish president said that Kiev needs air defense, winter energy facilities and financial resources. "We are working on a winter package because I don't see the war ending, you know, before winter," he said.

Stub supported the resumption of US-led peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in August, but described an unconditional ceasefire as the easiest option. He said that would be followed by talks on security, territory, reconstruction and compensation.

As another option, the Finnish president mentioned a freeze on fighting along the contact line with 30-kilometer buffer zones to the east and west. He described a partial ceasefire as another option that would cover energy and grain export targets.

Sources: BTA, Reuters