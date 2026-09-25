Hungary expects breakthrough with Ukraine on minority rights

Hungary expects positive results in the dialogue with Ukraine on the rights of national minorities in October. The bill, which should regulate the educational rights of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia, could be submitted for consideration in the Verkhovna Rada no later than next month.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Anita Orbán in an interview with Telex, reported „European Truth“. According to her, Kiev and Budapest have managed to iron out misunderstandings in their relations, including those related to the dispute over the “Carpathian Eight“.

Orbán said that during the meetings within the framework of the UN General Assembly she met several times with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Szybiga. She added that she also maintains daily contact with the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, who coordinates the preparation of the bill.

“On the issue of minority rights in Transcarpathia, we currently maintain daily contact with the Foreign Minister, and we talk to the Deputy Prime Minister by phone depending on the development of events. The goal is to see positive results no later than October and for the bill on educational rights to be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada“, said Anita Orbán.

The topic is also related to Ukraine's European integration. On September 1, Hungary again refused to approve the results of the screening of clusters 2 and 3 for the country, demanding from Kiev legislative action for the rights of the Hungarian national minority.

Sources: European Truth