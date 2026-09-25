Explosions in Kiev, drone attack over Voronezh

A series of explosions were heard in Kiev during an air alert due to the threat of a ballistic strike. Ukrainian air defenses were operating against air targets over the capital, 24 Channel reported. According to the latest data from Ukrainian authorities, two people were killed and eight were injured in the attack, four of whom were hospitalized.

A 16-story residential building was damaged in the Dnipro region, and in the Podolsk region, debris fell near a maternity hospital and damaged windows and a facade. A fire broke out in a warehouse in the Solomian region. Debris was also recorded in other parts of the city, including near a garage cooperative in the Obolonsky district.

Alert also over Voronezh

An immediate threat of an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles was declared in Voronezh and nearby regions. The governor of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, reported that the air defense forces on duty repelled the attack, and information about possible damage in the city is being clarified.

Later, the immediate threat was canceled in all municipalities of the region, but the general regime of the threat of an attack by drones was preserved throughout its territory. The alert in the Voronezh agglomeration and Novovoronezh was declared on the evening of September 24, with residents urged to stay indoors and stay away from windows.

Flight restrictions in Samara

Temporary restrictions on the reception and departure of aircraft have been introduced at the Samara airport. Rosaviatsia reported: “The restrictions are necessary to ensure flight safety“.

The measure may lead to delays in arriving and departing flights until the restrictions are lifted by aviation authorities.

Sources: 24 Channel, Novosti Voronezh