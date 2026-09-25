Xi, Trump seek stability, AI, Taiwan remain red lines

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump have pledged to stabilize relations between Beijing and Washington, but their talks have left key disputes over trade, artificial intelligence and Taiwan unresolved.

The two met at the White House on Sept. 24 as part of Xi's state visit to the US, which began Sept. 23 and ends Sept. 25. It is the first visit by a Chinese leader to Washington in more than a decade. Donald Trump personally welcomed Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan to the base “Andrews“, and the official ceremony at the White House included 479 military personnel, military demonstrations and a flyover by a B-2 bomber and four F-22 fighter jets.

Message of managed rivalry

In his speech, Xi said that in recent months the two leaders had resolved to build a “constructive relationship of strategic stability“. He called for the vision to be translated into actions in which cooperation is leading, competition is moderated, differences are manageable, and peace remains achievable.

“China and the United States will gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation,“ Xi said. He stressed that the interests of the two countries are closely intertwined and that without interaction between them, solving many global problems would be difficult.

Trump described the visit as significant and said that his relations with Xi are close. According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the US president said that the two countries should continue the dialogue and reach a better economic agreement.

Trade truce extends until January

The most concrete result of the talks is the extension of the trade truce between the US and China until January 10, 2027. The agreement was due to expire on November 10. The extension was announced by US Treasury Secretary Scott Besant, who described it as additional time to work on economic issues.

The Chinese side announced that the economic teams had reached new agreements. Xi said stabilizing relations requires both expanding areas of cooperation and reducing the list of unresolved issues. Sensitive topics include tariffs, market access, rare earths and technological restrictions.

AI and Taiwan remain red lines

Artificial intelligence was among the central topics of the meeting. Xi said China and the United States are leading powers in the field and should continue to discuss the risks and benefits of the technology. He insisted that AI be "under human control" and used for the benefit of the people. Washington has proposed a notification mechanism for AI incidents that could affect national security, the Associated Press reported.

On Taiwan, Xi urged the United States to oppose the island's independence and approach the issue carefully. The Chinese leader also said that relations should develop without conflict and confrontation, and that military contacts and crisis prevention mechanisms should be strengthened.

In a symbolic gesture, Xi announced that two pandas, Pingping and Fushuang, would arrive at the Atlanta Zoo. He also announced an invitation to 100,000 young Americans to visit China over the next five years. The visit ends on September 25 with a program by the presidential couples at the National Archives in Washington.

Sources: Fox News