Pezeshkian: Iran ready for deal with US

Iran is ready for an agreement with the United States if it is reached within international law, President Masoud Pezeshkian said in an interview with Fox News. He said Tehran can talk to any legitimate American government and is not opposed to dialogue when it leads to peace.

“We do not choose war. War was imposed on us. We do not seek war“, Pezeshkian said. According to him, it depends on Washington whether the conflict will end, as Iran does not want it to continue.

Tehran allows giving up uranium stockpile

The Iranian president rejected allegations that his country is seeking nuclear weapons. He said Iran has never pursued such a goal and that the nuclear program is intended for peaceful purposes.

Pezeshkian indicated that Tehran could give up its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60% if a deal is reached with the United States. This is a level that is close to what is needed for military use, but is lower than the enrichment of about 90%, usually associated with weapons grade. Fox News reported that the president justified the refusal of nuclear weapons by a religious prohibition.

Pezeshkian said he expects the United States to return to the commitments under the June memorandum before the midterm elections for Congress. The document provided for a cessation of hostilities, some easing of sanctions and subsequent negotiations on enriched uranium stocks, but the agreement collapsed after a new escalation over freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

He denied any connection with the Houthis and satellite images

Pezeshkian rejected claims that Iran had received satellite images of US military bases from China. “I don't know anything specific about these images“, he said in response to a question about publications that Chinese images could have been used in an attack on a US base in Jordan. The president added that China supports negotiations and dialogue between Washington and Tehran.

The Iranian president also rejected accusations that the Houthis in Yemen were acting on instructions from Tehran. “The Houthis are responsible for their own actions. They don't receive instructions from us”, Pezeshkian said. He confirmed that there are contacts between Iran and the movement, but said that there is no systematic connection or direct command dependence.

When asked about the role of the supreme leader, Pezeshkian said that he is completely healthy and capable of governing the country. The Iranian president also said that he would meet with American representatives only under conditions that guarantee equality and compliance with agreements.

The conflict between the United States and Iran began on February 28, 2026, after American-Israeli strikes on Iran and subsequent Iranian attacks on Israel and American positions in the region. Pressure for a diplomatic solution is increasing ahead of the midterm elections for Congress on November 3, amid higher fuel prices and ongoing fighting.

Sources: Fox News, Reuters